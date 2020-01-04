Australia v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

Sydney, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Scoreboard on the second day in the third Test between New Zealand and Australia at the Sydney cricket Ground on Saturday: Australia 1st innings (overnight 283-3) D.

Warner c de Grandhomme b Wagner 45 J. Burns c Taylor b de Grandhomme 18 M. Labuschagne c & b Astle 215 S. Smith c Taylor b de Grandhomme 63 M. Wade b Somerville 22 T. Head c Watling b Henry 10 T.

Paine b de Grandhomme 35 J. Pattinson b Wagner 2 P. Cummins c Phillips b Astle 8 M.

Starc b Wagner 22 N. Lyon not out 6 Extras (lb6, nb1, w1) 8 Total (all out; 150.1 overs) 454 Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Burns), 2-95 (Warner), 3-251 (Smith), 4-288 (Wade), 5-331 (Head), 6-410 (Paine), 7-416 (Labuschagne), 8-426 (Pattinson), 9-430 (Cummins), 10-454 (Starc) Bowling: Henry 32-3-94-1 (1w), de Grandhomme 24-1-78-3 (1nb), Wagner 33.1-9-66-3, Somerville 29-2-99-1, Astle 32-0-111-2 Toss: Australia Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).