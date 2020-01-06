UrduPoint.com
Australia V New Zealand 3rd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:50 AM

Australia v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

Sydney, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Australia's second inings on the fourth day of the third Test against New Zealand at the Sydney cricket Ground on Monday: Australia 1st innings 454 (M.

Labuschagne 215, S. Smith 63; N. Wagner 3-66, C. de Grandhomme 3-78) New Zealand 1st innings 256* (G. Phillips 52, T. Latham 49; N.

Lyon 5-68) *Includes five-run penalty from Australia's 2nd innings Australia 2nd innings (overnight 40-0) D.

Warner not out 111 J. Burns lbw b Astle 40 M. Labuschagne c Latham b Henry 59 Extras (b3, lb3, w1) 7 Total (2 wkts declared; 52 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-107 (Burns), 2-217 (Labuschagne) Bowling: Henry 12-2-54-1 (1w), de Grandhomme 13-1-43-0, Wagner 9-1-37-0, Somerville 10-0-36-0, Astle 8-1-41-1 Toss: Australia Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).

