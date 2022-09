Cairns, Australia, Sept 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the first one-day international between Australia and New Zealand in Cairns on Tuesday: New Zealand 232-9, 50 overs (D. Conway 46, K. Williamson 45, T. Latham 43; Glenn Maxwell 4-52, J. Hazlewood 3-31) v AustraliaToss: AustraliaSeries: 0-0