Australia v New Zealand T20 World Cup scoreboard

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia in Dubai on Sunday: New Zealand M. Guptill c Stoinis b Zampa 28 D.

Mitchell c Wade b Hazlewood 11 K. Williamson c Smith b Hazlewood 85 G. Phillips c Maxwell b Hazlewood 18 J. Neesham not out 13 T. Seifert not out 8 Extras (b1, lb3, nb1, w4) 9 Total (4 wickets, 20 overs) 172 Did not bat: M.

Santner, A. Milne, T. Southee, I. Sodhi, T. Boult Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Mitchell), 2-76 (Guptill), 3-144 (Phillips), 4-148 (Williamsonn) Bolwing: Starc 4-0-60-0 (nb1, w2), Hazlewood 4-0-16-3, Maxwell 3-0-28-0, Cummins 4-0-27-0 (w2), Zampa 4-0-26-1, Marsh 1-0-11-0 Australia (target 173) D.

Warner b Boult 53 A. Finch c Mitchell b Boult 5 M. Marsh not out 77 G. Maxwell not out 28 Extras (lb4, w6) 10 Total (2 wickets, 18.5 overs) 173 Did not bat: S. Smith, M. Stoinis, M. Wade, P. Cummins, M.

Starc, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Finch), 2-107 (Warner) Bowling: Boult 4-0-18-2 (w1), Southee 3.5-0-43-0 (w1), Milne 4-0-30-0 (w1), Sodhi 3-0-40-0 (w3), Santner 3-0-23-0, Neesham 1-0-15-0 Toss: Australia result: Australia won by eight wickets Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)