UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia V Pakistan 2nd T20 Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:21 PM

Australia v Pakistan 2nd T20 scoreboard

Full scoreboard in the second of three Twenty20 internationals between Australia and Pakistan on Tuesday in Canberra

Canberra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Full scoreboard in the second of three Twenty20 internationals between Australia and Pakistan on Tuesday in Canberra: Pakistan F. Zaman c Warner b Cummins 2 B.

Azam run out (Warner) 50 H. Sohail c & b Richardson 6 M. Rizwan st Carey b Agar 14 A. Ali c Cummins b Agar 4 I. Ahmed not out 62 I. Wasim run out (Smith) 11 W. Riaz not out 0 Extras (lb1) 1 Total (six wickets, 20 overs) 150 Did not bat: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Zaman), 2-29 (Sohail), 3-62 (Rizwan), 4-70 (Asif), 5-106 (Azam), 146-6 Wasim Bowling: Starc 4-0-25-0, Richardson 4-0-51-1, Cummins 4-0-19-1, Zampa 4-0-31-0, Agar 4-0-23-2 Australia A.

Finch c Azam b Irfan 17 D. Warner b Amir 20 S. Smith not out 80 B. McDermott lbw Wasim 21 A. Turner not out 8 Extras: (nb2, w3) 5 Total (three wkts, 18.3 overs) 151 Did not bat: Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Warner), 2-48 (Finch), 3-106 (McDermott) Bowling: Irfan 4-0-27-1, Amir 3.3-0-32-1, Wasim 4-0-34-1, Shadab 4-0-25-0, Riaz 3-0-32-0 result: Australia won by seven wickets Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) and Shawn Craig (AUS)tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Canberra Craig Mitchell Mohammad Irfan Mohammad Amir Adam Zampa Shadab Khan TV

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

11 minutes ago

Overloading and overcharging not allowed: Secretar ..

44 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolishes infr ..

46 seconds ago

VC Sindh Agriculture UniTando Jam highlights the k ..

47 seconds ago

Sublime Smith steers Australia to comfortable win ..

49 seconds ago

UK Commissioner Urges Country's Political Leaders ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.