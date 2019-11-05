Australia v Pakistan 2nd T20 scoreboard

Full scoreboard in the second of three Twenty20 internationals between Australia and Pakistan on Tuesday in Canberra

Azam run out (Warner) 50 H. Sohail c & b Richardson 6 M. Rizwan st Carey b Agar 14 A. Ali c Cummins b Agar 4 I. Ahmed not out 62 I. Wasim run out (Smith) 11 W. Riaz not out 0 Extras (lb1) 1 Total (six wickets, 20 overs) 150 Did not bat: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Zaman), 2-29 (Sohail), 3-62 (Rizwan), 4-70 (Asif), 5-106 (Azam), 146-6 Wasim Bowling: Starc 4-0-25-0, Richardson 4-0-51-1, Cummins 4-0-19-1, Zampa 4-0-31-0, Agar 4-0-23-2 Australia A.

Finch c Azam b Irfan 17 D. Warner b Amir 20 S. Smith not out 80 B. McDermott lbw Wasim 21 A. Turner not out 8 Extras: (nb2, w3) 5 Total (three wkts, 18.3 overs) 151 Did not bat: Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Warner), 2-48 (Finch), 3-106 (McDermott) Bowling: Irfan 4-0-27-1, Amir 3.3-0-32-1, Wasim 4-0-34-1, Shadab 4-0-25-0, Riaz 3-0-32-0 result: Australia won by seven wickets Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) and Shawn Craig (AUS)tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)