Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Pakistan's first innings on day three of the pink-ball second cricket Test between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Sunday: Australia 1st innings 589-3 dec (Warner 335 n.o, Labuschagne 162) Pakistan 1st innings (overnight 96-6) S.

Masood c Paine b Hazlewood 19 Imam-ul-Haq c Warner b Starc 2 A. Ali c Smith b Cummins 9 A. Shafiq c Paine b Starc 9 B. Azam c Paine b Starc 97 I. Ahmed c Paine b Starc 10 M. Rizwan c Paine b Starc 0 Y.

Shah c Lyon b Cummins 113 S.

Afridi lbw Starc 0 M. Abbas c Warner b Cummins 29 M. Musa not out 12 Extras (lb2) 2 Total (all out; 94.4 overs) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Iman-ul-Haq), 2-22 (Azhar), 3-38 (Masood), 4-69 (Shafiq), 5-89 (Ahmed), 6-89 (Rizwan), 7-194 (Azam), 8-194 (Afridi), 9-281 (Abbas), 10-302 (Yasir) Bowling: Starc 25-6-66-6, Hazlewood 14-2-48-1, Cummins 22.4-2-83-3, Lyon, 22-3-65-0, Labuschagne 10-2-32-0, Smith 1-0-6-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)tv Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).