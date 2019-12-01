UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia V Pakistan 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 01:30 PM

Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Pakistan's first innings on day three of the pink-ball second cricket Test between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Sunday: Australia 1st innings 589-3 dec (Warner 335 n.o, Labuschagne 162) Pakistan 1st innings (overnight 96-6) S.

Masood c Paine b Hazlewood 19 Imam-ul-Haq c Warner b Starc 2 A. Ali c Smith b Cummins 9 A. Shafiq c Paine b Starc 9 B. Azam c Paine b Starc 97 I. Ahmed c Paine b Starc 10 M. Rizwan c Paine b Starc 0 Y.

Shah c Lyon b Cummins 113 S.

Afridi lbw Starc 0 M. Abbas c Warner b Cummins 29 M. Musa not out 12 Extras (lb2) 2 Total (all out; 94.4 overs) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Iman-ul-Haq), 2-22 (Azhar), 3-38 (Masood), 4-69 (Shafiq), 5-89 (Ahmed), 6-89 (Rizwan), 7-194 (Azam), 8-194 (Afridi), 9-281 (Abbas), 10-302 (Yasir) Bowling: Starc 25-6-66-6, Hazlewood 14-2-48-1, Cummins 22.4-2-83-3, Lyon, 22-3-65-0, Labuschagne 10-2-32-0, Smith 1-0-6-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)tv Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Australia Adelaide Lyon Imam-ul-Haq Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Michael Gough Jeff Crowe December Sunday Afridi TV All

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE’s tremendous progress has been made po ..

31 minutes ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.