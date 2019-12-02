Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

Final scoreboard at the end of the pink-ball second cricket Test between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Monday

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Final scoreboard at the end of the pink-ball second cricket Test between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Monday: Australia 1st innings 589-3 dec (D.

Warner 335 n.o, M. Labuschagne 162) Pakistan 1st innings 302 (Y. Shah 113, B. Azam 97; Starc 6-66, Cummins 3-83) Pakistan 2nd innings (overnight 39-3) S. Masood c Starc b Lyon 68 Imam-ul-Haq lbw Hazlewood 0 A.

Ali c Smith b Starc 9 B. Azam c Paine b Hazlewood 8 A. Shafiq c Warner b Lyon 57 I. Ahmed c Labuschagne b Lyon 27 M. Rizwan b Hazlewood 45 Y. Shah lbw Lyon 13 S.

Afridi c Hazlewood b Lyon 1 M. Abbas run out (Cummins) 1 M.

Musa not out 4 Extras (lb6) 6 Total (all out; 82 overs) 239 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Imam-ul-Haq), 2-11 (Azhar), 3-20 (Azam), 4-123 (Masood), 5-154 (Shafiq), 6-201 (Ahmed), 7-221 (Yasir), 8-229 (Afridi), 9-235 (Rizwan), 10-239 (Abbas) Bowling: Starc 16-3-47-1, Hazlewood 23-4-63-3, Cummins 15-4-45-0, Lyon 25-7-69-5, Labuschagne 3-0-9-0 Toss: Australia result: Australia won by an innings and 48 runs Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)tv Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)