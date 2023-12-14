Australia V Pakistan First Test Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM
Scoreboard at the end on the opening day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at Perth Stadium on Thursday
Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard at the end on the opening day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at Perth Stadium on Thursday:
Australia first innings
D. Warner c ul-Haq by Jamal 164
U. Khawaja c Ahmed b Afridi 41
M. Labuschagne lbw Ashraf 16
S. Smith c Ahmed b Shahzad 31
T. Head c Salman b Jamal 40
M. Marsh not out 15
A.
Carey not out 14
Still to bat: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Extras (b1, lb10, nb6 w8) 25
Total (5 wickets; 84 overs) 346
Fall of wickets: 1-126 (Khawaja), 2-159 (Labuschagne), 3-238 (Smith), 4-304 (Head), 5-321 (Warner)
Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 19-5-75-1, Khurram Shahzad 17-5-62-1, Aamer Jamal 12-0-63-2, Faheem Ashraf 14-0-65-1, Salman Ali Agha 22-2-70-0
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Joel Wilson (WIS)
tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
