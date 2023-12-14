Open Menu

Australia V Pakistan First Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the end on the opening day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at Perth Stadium on Thursday

Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard at the end on the opening day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at Perth Stadium on Thursday:

Australia first innings

D. Warner c ul-Haq by Jamal 164

U. Khawaja c Ahmed b Afridi 41

M. Labuschagne lbw Ashraf 16

S. Smith c Ahmed b Shahzad 31

T. Head c Salman b Jamal 40

M. Marsh not out 15

A.

Carey not out 14

Still to bat: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Extras (b1, lb10, nb6 w8) 25

Total (5 wickets; 84 overs) 346

Fall of wickets: 1-126 (Khawaja), 2-159 (Labuschagne), 3-238 (Smith), 4-304 (Head), 5-321 (Warner)

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 19-5-75-1, Khurram Shahzad 17-5-62-1, Aamer Jamal 12-0-63-2, Faheem Ashraf 14-0-65-1, Salman Ali Agha 22-2-70-0

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Joel Wilson (WIS)

tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

mp

TotalEnergies

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Perth Lyon Mitchell Richard Illingworth Michael Gough Joel Wilson Ali Agha Afridi TV

Recent Stories

Secretary Services South reviews under constructio ..

Secretary Services South reviews under construction Civil Secretariat project

10 minutes ago
 WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

10 minutes ago
 Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Instaful Solutions join ..

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Instaful Solutions join hands to promote inclusive Ban ..

8 minutes ago
 Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI ch ..

Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI chairman in Toshakhana case

10 minutes ago
 MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees fu ..

MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees functional

15 minutes ago
 2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on ..

2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on Friday

13 minutes ago
Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign aga ..

Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign against drug abuse

13 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

13 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termi ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termination case till Friday

13 minutes ago
 ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

13 minutes ago
 YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue wit ..

YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue with KTH authorities

13 minutes ago
 Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim ..

Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim Bagh; Commissioner Multan

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports