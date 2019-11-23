UrduPoint.com
Australia V Pakistan First Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 12:13 PM

Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at end of the Australian 1st innings on day three of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at end of the Australian 1st innings on day three of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday: Pakistan 1st innings 240 Australia 1st innings (overnight 312-1) D.

Warner c Rizwan b Shah 154 J. Burns b Yasir 97 M. Labuschagne c Azam b Afridi 185 S. Smith b Yasir 4 M. Wade c Rizwan b Sohail 60 T. Head c Rizwan b Sohail 24 T. Paine c Shafiq b Afridi 13 P. Cummins c Rizwan b Imran 7 M.

Starc lbw Yasir 5 N.

Lyon not out 13 J. Hazlewood lbw Yasir 5 Extras (b6, lb4, nb3) 13 Total (157.4 overs) 580 Fall of wickets: 1-222 (Burns), 2-351 (Warner), 3-358 (Smith), 4-468 (Wade), 5-506 (Head), 6-545 (Paine), 7-546 (Labuschagne), 8-559 (Starc), 9-567 (Cummins), 10-580 (Hazlewood) Bowling: Afridi 34-7-96-2 (2nb), Imran 24-3-73-1, Naseem 20-1-68-1 (1w), Iftikhar 12-0-53-0, Yasir 48-4-1-205-4, Sohail 19-1-75-2 Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

