Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at end of the Australian 1st innings on day three of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday: Pakistan 1st innings 240 Australia 1st innings (overnight 312-1) D.

Warner c Rizwan b Shah 154 J. Burns b Yasir 97 M. Labuschagne c Azam b Afridi 185 S. Smith b Yasir 4 M. Wade c Rizwan b Sohail 60 T. Head c Rizwan b Sohail 24 T. Paine c Shafiq b Afridi 13 P. Cummins c Rizwan b Imran 7 M.

Starc lbw Yasir 5 N.

Lyon not out 13 J. Hazlewood lbw Yasir 5 Extras (b6, lb4, nb3) 13 Total (157.4 overs) 580 Fall of wickets: 1-222 (Burns), 2-351 (Warner), 3-358 (Smith), 4-468 (Wade), 5-506 (Head), 6-545 (Paine), 7-546 (Labuschagne), 8-559 (Starc), 9-567 (Cummins), 10-580 (Hazlewood) Bowling: Afridi 34-7-96-2 (2nb), Imran 24-3-73-1, Naseem 20-1-68-1 (1w), Iftikhar 12-0-53-0, Yasir 48-4-1-205-4, Sohail 19-1-75-2 Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).