Australia V Pakistan First Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 24 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 01:41 PM

Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday: Pakistan 1st innings 240 Australia 1st innings (580) Pakistan 2nd innings Shan Masood not out 27 Azhar Ali lbw Starc 5 Haris Sohail c Paine b Starc 8 Asad Shafiq c Smith b Cummins 0 Babar Azam not out 20 Extras (lb3, nb1) 4 Total (for 3 wickets; 17 overs) 64 Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Azhar), 2-25 (Sohail), 3-25 (Shafiq) To bat: Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Imran Khan Bowling: Starc 4-0-25-2 (1nb), Cummins 5-1-16-1, Hazlewood 6-1-16-1, Lyon 2-1-4-0 Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

