Australia V Pakistan First Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the end of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday: Pakistan 1st innings 240 Australia 1st innings 580 Pakistan 2nd innings (overnight 64-3) Shan Masood c Paine b Cummins 42 Azhar Ali lbw Starc 5 Haris Sohail c Paine b Starc 8 Asad Shafiq c Smith b Cummins 0 Babar Azam c Paine b Lyon 104 Iftikhar Ahmed c Paine b Hazlewood 0 Mohammad Rizwan c Lyon b Hazlewood 95 Yasir Shah c Wade b Hazlewood 42 Shaheen Afridi c Cummins b Hazlewood 10 Imran Khan c Wade b Starc 5 Naseem Shah not out 0 Extras (b9, lb9, nb1, w5) 24 Total (all out; 84.

2 overs) 335 Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Azhar), 2-25 (Sohail), 3-25 (Shafiq), 4-93 (Masood), 5-94 (Iftikhar), 6-226 (Azam), 7-305 (Rizwan), 8-324 (Yasir), 9-331 (Shaheen), 10-335 (Imran) Bowling: Starc 16.2-1-73-3 (1nb), Cummins 21-6-69-2 (5w), Hazlewood 21-3-63-4, Lyon 21-3-74-1, Labuschagne 5-0-38-0 Toss: Pakistan result: Australia win by an innings and five runs Player of the match: Marnus Labuschagne Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

