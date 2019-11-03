UrduPoint.com
Australia V Pakistan T20 Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Australia v Pakistan T20 scoreboard

Sydney, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard in the first of three Twenty20 internationals between Australia and Pakistan on Sunday in Sydney.

The match was reduced to 15 overs a side due to rain with Australia set a revised 119 to win: Pakistan F. Zaman c Smith b Starc 0 B. Azam not out 59 H. Sohail c Smith b Richardson 4 M. Rizwan c Cummins b Agar 31 A. Ali c Agar b Richardson 11 I.

Wasim c Smith b Starc 0 I. Ahmed not out 1 Extras (lb1) 1 Total (five wickets, 15 overs) 107 Did not bat: Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Zaman), 2-10 (Sohail), 3-70 (Rizwan), 4-92 (Asif), 5-96 (Wasim) Bowling: Starc 3-0-22-2, Richardson 3-0-16-2, Cummins 3-0-15-0, Zampa 3-0-30-0, Agar 3-0-23-1 Toss: Australia Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) and Paul Wilson (AUS)tv Umpire: Shawn Craig (AUS)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).

