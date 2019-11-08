UrduPoint.com
Australia V Pakistan Third T20 Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 05:07 PM

Australia v Pakistan third T20 scoreboard

Scoreboard in the third and final Twenty20 international between Australia and Pakistan on Friday in Perth

Perth, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard in the third and final Twenty20 international between Australia and Pakistan on Friday in Perth: Pakistan I. ul-Haq c McDermott b Abbott 14 B.

Azam lbw Starc 6 M. Rizwan b Starc 0 H. Sohail c Richardson b Agar 8 I. Ahmed c Starc b Richardson 45 K. Shah c Starc b Richardson 8 I. Wasim c Agar b Abbott 6 S. Khan c Finch b Richardson 1 M. Amir not out 9 M.

Hasnain not out 4 Extras (lb1, w4) 5 Total (eight wickets, 20 overs) 106 Did not bat: Muhammad Musa Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Azam), 2-15 (Rizwan), 3-22 (ul-Haq), 4-54 (Sohail), 5-69 (Shah), 6-88 (Wasim), 7-92 (Ahmed), 8-92 (Shadab) Bowling: Starc 4-0-29-2, Richardson 4-0-18-3, Stanlake 4-0-19-0, Abbott 4-0-14-2, Agar 4-0-25-1 Australia A.

Finch not out 52 D. Warner not out 48 Extras (lb1, w8) 9 Total (0 wickets, 11.5 overs) 109 Did not bat: Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott Bowling: Amir 3-0-25-0, Musa 3.5-0-39-0, Hasnain 4-0-32-0, Wasim 1-0-12-0 result: Australia won by 10 wickets Toss: Australia Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS) and Sam Nogajski (AUS)tv umpire: Gerard Abood (AUS)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

