Australia V South Africa 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published December 26, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Australia v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after South Africa's first innings on day one of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Monday: South Africa 1st innings D.

Elgar run out 26 S. Erwee c Khawaja b Boland 18 T. De Bruyn c Carey b Green 12 T. Bavuma c Carey b Starc 1 K. Zondo cc Labuschagne b Starc 5 K. Verreynne c Smith b Green 52 M. Jansen c Carey b Green 59 K.

Maharaj c Cummins b Lyon 2 K. Rabada b Green 4 A. Nortje not out 1 L. Ngidi b Green 2 Extras (b3, lb3, nb1) 7 Total (10 wickets, 68.4 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Erwee), 2-56 (De Bruyn), 3-58 (Elgar), 4-58 (Bavuma), 5-67 (Zondo), 6-179 (Verreynne), 7-182 (Jansen), 8-186 (Rabada), 9-186 (Maharaj), 10-189 (Ngidi) Bowling: Starc 13-2-39-2, Cummins 14-4-30-0, Boland 14-2-34-1, Lyon 17-3-53-1, Green 10.

4-3-27-5 Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland Toss: Australia Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

