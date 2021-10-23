UrduPoint.com

Australia V South Africa Twenty20 World Cup Scoreboard

Australia v South Africa Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard of the opening Super 12s match in the Twenty20 World Cup between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Saturday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the opening Super 12s match in the Twenty20 World Cup between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Saturday: South Africa T.

Bavuma b Maxwell 12 Q. de Kock b Hazlewood 7 R. van der Dussen c Wade b Hazlewood 2 A. Markram c Maxwell b Starc 40 H. Klaasen c Smith b Cummins 13 D. Miller lbw b Zampa 16 D. Pretorius c Wade b Zampa 1 K.

Maharaj run out (Maxwell/Wade) 0 K. Rabada not out 19 A. Nortje c Finch b Starc 2 T. Shamsi not out 0 Extras (b2, lb3, w1) 6 TOTAL (9 wickets, 20 overs) 118 Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Bavuma), 2-16 (Van der Dussen), 3-23 (De Kock), 4-46 (Klaasen), 5-80 (Miller), 6-82 (Pretorius), 7-83 (Maharaj), 8-98 (Markram), 9-115 (Nortje) Bowling: Starc 4-0-32-2, Maxwell 4-0-24-1, Hazlewood 4-1-19-2 (w1), Cummins 4-0-17-1, Zampa 4-0-21-2 Australia (target 119) D.

Warner c Klaasen b Rabada 14 A. Finch c Rabada b Nortje 0 M. Marsh c van der Dussen b Maharaj 11 S. Smith c Markram b Nortje 35 G. Maxwell b Shamsi 18 M Stoinis not out 24 M. Wade not out 15 Extras (b1, w3) 4 Total (5 wickets, 19.4 overs) 121 Did not bat bat: P.

Cummins, M. Starc, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Finch), 2-20 (Warner), 3-38 (Marsh), 4-80 (Smith), 5-81 (Maxwell) Bowling: Rabada 4-0-28-1 (w1), Nortje 4-0-21-2 (w1), Maharaj 4-0-23-1, 4-0-22-1, Pretorius 3.4-0-26-0 (w1) Toss: Australia result: Australia won by 5 wickets Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

