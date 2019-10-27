UrduPoint.com
Australia V Sri Lanka T20 Scoreboard

Sun 27th October 2019

Australia v Sri Lanka T20 scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Scoreboard of the first Twenty20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka in Adelaide on Sunday: Australia A. Finch c Mendis b Sandakan 64 D.

Warner not out 100 G. Maxwell c Perera b Shanaka 62 A.

Turner not out 1 Extras (nb1, w5) 6 Total (2 wickets, 20 overs) 233 Fall of wickets: 1-122 (Finch), 2-229 (Maxwell) Did not bat: S. Smith, A.

Carey, A. Agar, P. Cummins, M. Starc, K. Richardson, A. Zampa Bowling: Malinga 4-0-37-0 (2w), Rajitha 4-0-75-0 (1nb), Pradeep 4-0-28-0, Sandakan 4-0-41-1 (1w), de Silva 3-0-42-0, Shanaka 1-0-10-1 (1w) Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) and Paul Wilson (AUS)tv Umpire: Shawn Craig (AUS)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).

