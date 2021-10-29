UrduPoint.com

Australia V Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Fri 29th October 2021

Australia v Sri Lanka T20 World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday: Sri Lanka P. Nissanka c Warner b Cummins 7 K.

Perera b Starc 35 C. Asalanka c Smith b Zampa 35 A. Fernando c Smith b Zampa 4 B. Rajapaksa not out 33 W. Hasaranga c Wade b Starc 4 D. Shanaka c ?Wade b Cummins 12 C. Karunaratne not out 9 Extras (lb4, nb1, w10) 15 Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 154 Did not bat: D.

Chameera, L. Kumara, M. Theekshana Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Nissanka), 2-78 (Asalanka), 3-86 (Perera), 4-90 (Fernando), 5-94 (Hasaranga), 6-134 (Shanaka) Bowling: Starc 4-0-27-2, Hazlewood 4-0-26-0, Cummins 4-0-34-2, Maxwell 1-0-16-0, Stoinis 3-0-35-0, Zampa 4-0-12-2 Australia (target 155) D.

Warner c Rajapaksa b Shanaka 65 A. Finch b Hasaranga 37 G. Maxwell c Fernando b de Silva 5 S. Smith not out 28 M. Stoinis not out 16 Extras (nb2, w2) 4 Total (3 wickets 17 overs) 155 Did not bat: M.

Marsh, M. Wade, P. Cummins, M. Starc, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-70 (Finch), 2-80 (Maxwell), 3-130 (Warner) Bowling: Karunaratne 2-0-19-0 (w1), Theekshana 4-0-27-0, Chameera 3-0-33-0 (nb1), Kumara 3-0-48-0, Hasaranga 4-0-22-2 (nb1), Shanaka 1-0-6-1 (w1) Toss: Australia result: Australia won by seven wickets Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

