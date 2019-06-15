UrduPoint.com
Australia V Sri Lanka World Cup Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 08:34 PM

Australia v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

First innings scoreboard from the Australia v Sri Lanka World Cup match at the Oval on Saturday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :First innings scoreboard from the Australia v Sri Lanka World Cup match at the Oval on Saturday: Australia D. Warner b De Silva 26 A.

Finch c Karunaratne b Udana 153 U. Khawaja c Udana b De Silva 10 S. Smith b Malinga 73 G. Maxwell not out 46 S. Marsh c Siriwardana b Udana 3 A. Carey run out (Udana) 4 P. Cummins run out (Udana) 0 M.

Starc not out 5 Extras (lb4, nb1, w9) 14 Total (seven wickets, 50 overs) 334 Did not bat: Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson Fall of wickets: 1-80 (Warner), 2-100 (Khawaja), 3-273 (Finch), 4-278 (Smith), 5-310 (Marsh), 6-317 (Carey), 7-320 (Cummins) Bowling: Malinga 10-1-61-1 (1nb, 3w); Pradeep 10-0-88-0 (1w), Udana 10-0-57-2 (1w), T.

Perera 10-0-67-0 (1w), De Silva 8-0-40-2 (2w), Siriwardana 2-0-17-0 Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wkt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

