Australia v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Perth, Australia, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after Australia declared their first innings on day two of the first Test against the West Indies at Perth Stadium on Thursday: Australia (overnight 293-2, M.

Labuschagne 154, S. Smith 59) U. Khawaja c Da Silva b Mayers 65 D. Warner b Seales 5 M. Labuschagne c De Silva b Brathwaite 204 S. Smith not out 200 T. Head b Brathwaite 99 Extras (b13, lb2, nb5, w5) 25 Total (4 wickets, declared) 598 Still to bat: Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Warner), 2-151 (Khawaja), 3-402 (Labuschagne), 4-598 (Head) Bowling: Roach 26-3-91-0, Seales 21-3-95-1, Joseph 24-4-83-0, Mayers 15-2-39-1, Holder 23-6-70-0, Chase 31-2-140-0, Brathwaite 12.

4-0-65-2 West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales Toss: Australia Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Sam Nogajski (AUS)