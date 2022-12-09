UrduPoint.com

Australia V West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published December 09, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The scoreboard after Australia declared their first innings on day two of the second Test against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Friday: Australia (overnight 330-3; M.

Labuschagne 120, T. Head 114) D. Warner c Da Silva b Joseph 21 U. Khawaja lbw b Thomas 62 M. Labuschagne c Da Silva b Thomas 163 S. Smith c&b Holder 0 T. Head run out 175 C. Green b Joseph 9 A. Carey not out 41 M.

Neser lbw b Brathwaite 18 M.

Starc not out 5 Extras (b1, lb4 nb6, w6) 17 Total (7 wkts-declared, 137 overs) 511 Still to bat: Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Warner), 2-129 (Khawaja), 3-131 (Smith), 4-428 (Labuschagne), 5-442 (Head), 6-452 (Green), 7-489 (Neser) Bowling: Joseph 31-4-107-2, Holder 26-6-68-1, Chase 30-1-117-0, Mindley 2-0-11-0, Phillip 26-2-115-0, Brathwaite 8-0-35-1, Thomas 14-1-53-2 West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley Toss: Australia Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

