Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 26, 2024 | 05:45 PM

Scoreboard at the end of the second day of the second Test between Australia and the West Indies in Brisbane on Friday

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of the second day of the second Test between Australia and the West Indies in Brisbane on Friday:

West Indies 1st innings (overnight 266-8)

K. Brathwaite c Carey b Hazlewood 4

T. Chanderpaul c Smith b Starc 21

K. McKenzie c Khawaja b Cummins 21

A. Athanaze c Carey b Starc 8

K. Hodge c Smith b Starc 71

J. Greaves c Khawaja b Starc 6

J. Da Silva lbw Lyon 79

K. Sinclair st Carey b Lyon 50

A. Joseph c Smith b Hazlewood 32

K. Roach run out 8

S. Joseph not out 3

Extras (b4, w2, nb2) 8

Total (108 overs) 311

Fall of wicket: 1-9 (Brathwaite), 2-42 McKenzie, 3-54 (Chanderpaul), 4-57 (Athanaze), 5-64 (Greaves), 6-213 (Da Silva), 7-225 (Hodge), 8-266 (A. Joseph), 9-297 (Roach), 10-311 (Sinclair)

Bowling: Starc 24-3-82-4, Hazlewood 20-6-38-2 (1nb), Cummins 23-1-76-1 (1w), Lyon 28-3-81-2, Marsh 2-0-3-0 (1nb), Green 7-2-12-0 (1w), Labuschagne 1-0-1-0, Head 3-0-14-0

Australia 1st innings

S. Smith lbw Roach 6

U. Khawaja c Athanaze b Sinclair 75

M.

Labuschagne c Sinclair b A. Joseph 3

C. Green c Brathwaite b Roach 8

T. Head c Da Silva b Roach 0

M. Marsh c Roach b A. Joseph 21

A. Carey c Chanderpaul b S. Joseph 65

M. Starc c Da Silva b A. Joseph 2

P. Cummins not out 64

N. Lyon c Da Silva b A. Joseph 19

Extras (b9, lb9, w2, nb6) 26

Total (9 wickets, 53 overs) 289

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Smith), 2-11, (Labuschagne) 3-24 (Green), 4-24 (Head), 5-54 (Marsh), 6-150 (Carey), 7-161 (Starc), 8-242 (Khawaja), 9-289 (Lyon)

Bowling: Roach 11-0-47-3 (1w), A. Joseph 14-0-84-4 (5nb, 1w), S. Joseph 11-1-56-1, Greaves 9-3-31-0, Sinclair 8-1-53-1 (1nb)

West Indies 2nd innings

K. Brathwaite not out 3

T. Chanderpaul c Carey b Hazlewood 4

Extras (b4,lb1,nb1) 6

Total (1 wicket, 7.3 overs) 13

Fall of wicket: 1-13 (Chanderpaul)

Bowling: Starc 4-1-6-0 (1nb), Hazlewood 3.3-2-2-1

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Nitin Menon (IND)

tv Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Australia Brisbane Lyon Sharfuddoula TV P

More Stories From Sports