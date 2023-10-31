Australia vow to rebuild after 'bitterly disappointing' Jones reign

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Australian rugby vowed to rebuild on Tuesday after the "bitterly disappointing" reign of Eddie Jones, who has quit as Wallabies coach following their calamitous World Cup campaign.

Once a powerhouse of international rugby, Australia are in tatters after Jones announced his resignation 10 months into a five-year contract.

The Wallabies under Jones slid to ninth in the world rankings, suffered their worst World Cup ever and won just two of their last nine games.

Rugby Australia on Tuesday accepted the 63-year-old's resignation as head coach and chief executive Phil Waugh said it was time to win back the fans.

"We've got a lot of ground to make up and we all know that we've let down people and we need to rebuild that trust," Waugh, who previously played under Jones, told reporters.

"It has been bitterly disappointing.

"

The 63-year-old Jones will officially leave his post on November 25 but Waugh said they will not be in a rush to appoint his successor.

Local media have linked former Wallabies pivot Stephen Larkham to the job, as well as his compatriot Dan McKellar, who is currently in charge of English side Leicester.

"I think everyone is a candidate," said Waugh, adding that outgoing All Blacks boss Ian Foster would be considered if he put his hand up.

"We're open to getting the right coach for our system," he added.

Jones only recently said that he was committed to Australian rugby despite overseeing their World Cup flop, denying rumours that he was about to jump ship to take over at Japan.

The feisty Australian has now walked away after failing to secure backing for what he believed were much-needed reforms.