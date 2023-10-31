Open Menu

Australia Vow To Rebuild After 'bitterly Disappointing' Jones Reign

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 31, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Australia vow to rebuild after 'bitterly disappointing' Jones reign

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Australian rugby vowed to rebuild on Tuesday after the "bitterly disappointing" reign of Eddie Jones, who has quit as Wallabies coach following their calamitous World Cup campaign.

Once a powerhouse of international rugby, Australia are in tatters after Jones announced his resignation 10 months into a five-year contract.

The Wallabies under Jones slid to ninth in the world rankings, suffered their worst World Cup ever and won just two of their last nine games.

Rugby Australia on Tuesday accepted the 63-year-old's resignation as head coach and chief executive Phil Waugh said it was time to win back the fans.

"We've got a lot of ground to make up and we all know that we've let down people and we need to rebuild that trust," Waugh, who previously played under Jones, told reporters.

"It has been bitterly disappointing.

"

The 63-year-old Jones will officially leave his post on November 25 but Waugh said they will not be in a rush to appoint his successor.

Local media have linked former Wallabies pivot Stephen Larkham to the job, as well as his compatriot Dan McKellar, who is currently in charge of English side Leicester.

"I think everyone is a candidate," said Waugh, adding that outgoing All Blacks boss Ian Foster would be considered if he put his hand up.

"We're open to getting the right coach for our system," he added.

Jones only recently said that he was committed to Australian rugby despite overseeing their World Cup flop, denying rumours that he was about to jump ship to take over at Japan.

The feisty Australian has now walked away after failing to secure backing for what he believed were much-needed reforms.

Related Topics

World Australia Job Leicester Japan November Post Media All Coach

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangl ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Wh ..

1 minute ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangl ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 minutes ago
 GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years with ..

GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years without interruption

11 minutes ago
 Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup ..

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup success with Argentina

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

4 hours ago
Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

4 hours ago
 Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day r ..

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio ..

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity o ..

13 hours ago
 FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on ..

FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

13 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

13 hours ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports