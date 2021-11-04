Australia Vs. Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34 Live Updates

T20 World Cup 2021 is at its peak, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 34th match of this tournament between Australia and Bangladesh. The match happens in Dubai International Stadium and starts at 3:00 PM PST on 4th November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as Australia has to win this match to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1, and it is the last match of Bangladesh in Super 12s. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing, and there is a lot of pressure on both teams today.

Besides Australia and Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Sri Lanka are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of all teams in Group 1 as the situation of the points table is intense now.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34, you can see the live score of Australia Vs. Bangladesh at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Australia Vs. Bangladesh Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Australia and Bangladesh faced each other in 9 T20 International matches. Australia won 5, and Bangladesh won 4 matches.

As per this parameter, Australia is the favorite to win the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Australia in T20 WC

Australia had played 29 T20 World Cup matches before and won 16 out of these 29 matches. Australia has played three Super 12s matches in this tournament yet, winning against Sri Lanka and South Africa and losing against England.

So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will perform well in the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a chance to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1 of Super 12s.

Past Records of Bangladesh in T20 WC

Bangladesh had played 25 T20 World Cup matches before and won only 5 out of these 25 matches. Also, Bangladesh has won 2 out of 3 matches in Group B. However, it lost its previous four matches in the Super 12s against Sri Lanka, England, West Indies, and South Africa.

The Bangladesh T20 cricket team has not performed well in the past T20 World Cups. However, it played nicely in this tournament's Group Stage. We hope it will perform well in the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to end its journey in this tournament with some victory.

Australia Vs. Bangladesh in ICC T20 Rankings

Australia has a better position than Bangladesh in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel Australia is the favorite to win the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Australia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Australia T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 6th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Australia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 36 matches. They currently have 8735 points and a rating of 243.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Bangladesh T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 9th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 32 matches. They currently have 7495 points and a rating of 234.

Australia Vs. Bangladesh Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the T20 World Cups, Australia has a 55.17 win percentage. In contrast, Bangladesh has a 25.00 win percentage. As per this parameter, Australia is the favorite to win the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, Australia was the semifinalist in 2007 and 2012. In contrast, Bangladesh never qualified for the semifinals. However, Australia can now qualify for the semifinals only if they win today and their next match against West Indies.

If Australia loses any of both matches, then the only chance is that South Africa loses their next match against England and Australia surpasses South Africa in NRR. If Australia wins both their upcoming matches and South Africa wins against England, the decision will also depend on the NRR of both teams in Group 1 of Super 12.

Besides all, Australia is the favorite to win the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia Vs. Bangladesh Position in Group 1 Points Table

Australia is currently at the 3rd position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played three matches before, winning against South Africa and Sri Lanka and losing against England. They currently have 4 points and a Net Run Rate of -0.627. If Australia loses this match, it will have fewer hopes to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1.

Bangladesh is currently at the 6th position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They played four matches before, losing against England, West Indies, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. They currently have zero points and a Net Run Rate of -1.435. If Bangladesh wins this match, it will have at least a victory before returning home as it is their last match in this tournament.

T20 WC 2021 Match 34 Australia Vs. Bangladesh Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Australia and Bangladesh.

Playing 11 of Australia

The playing 11 of Australia in T20 World Cup 2021 34th match will be among the following players.

Aaron Finch (Captain)

Ashton Agar

Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain)

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Inglis (Wicket Keeper)

Mitchell Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Kane Richardson

Steve Smith

Mitchell Starc

Marcus Stoinis

Mitchell Swepson

Matthew Wade (Wicket Keeper)

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Dan Christian

Daniel Sams

Nathan Ellis

Playing 11 of Bangladesh

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2021 34th match will be among the following players.

Mahmud Ullah (Captain)

Naim Sheikh

Soumya Sarkar

Litton Kumer Das (Wicketkeeper)

Shakib Al Hasan

Mushfiqur Rahim

Afif Hossain

Nurul Hasan Sohan

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Nasum Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman (Wicketkeeper)

Shoriful Islam

Taskin Ahmed

Shaif Uddin

Shamim Hossain

Aminul Islam

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Australia Vs. Bangladesh Match?

As per the ICC T20 World Rankings, head-to-head history, win percentage in T20 World Cups, position in Group 1, and performance in past T20 World Cups, Australia is the favorite team to win the 34th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Fans are hoping both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for Australia. We predict Australia will have more chances to win the 34th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Australia and Bangladesh.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 34 Australia Vs. Bangladesh Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34 Australia Vs. Bangladesh. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.