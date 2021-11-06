Australia Vs. West Indies Live Score, AUS Vs WI T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38 Live Updates

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38 Australia Vs. West Indies - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is at its peak, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 38th match of this tournament between Australia and the West Indies. The match happens in Sheikh Zayed Stadium and starts at 3:00 PM PST on 6th November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as Australia has to win this match to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1, and it is the last match of both teams in Super 12s. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing, and there is a lot of pressure on both teams today.

Besides Australia and West Indies, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of top teams in Group 1 as the situation of the points table is intense now.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38, you can see the live score of Australia Vs. West Indies at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Australia Vs. West Indies Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Australia and West Indies faced each other in 16 T20 International matches. Australia won 6, and West Indies won 10 matches.

As per this parameter, West Indies is the favorite to win the 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Australia in T20 WC

Australia had played 29 T20 World Cup matches before and won 16 out of these 29 matches. Australia has played four Super 12s matches in this tournament yet, winning against Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Bangladesh and losing against England.

So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will perform well in the 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure more chances to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1 of Super 12s.

Past Records of West Indies in T20 WC

West Indies had played 31 T20 World Cup matches before and won 17 out of these 31 matches. Also, West Indies played four matches in Super 12s, winning against Bangladesh and losing against England, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

The West Indies T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will learn from the mistakes of the past games and perform well in the 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Then West Indies can end this tournament with some reasonable results.

Australia Vs. West Indies in ICC T20 Rankings

Australia has a better position than West Indies in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel Australia is the favorite to win the 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Australia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Australia T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 6th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Australia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 36 matches. They currently have 8735 points and a rating of 243.

Where does West Indies Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

West Indies T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 8th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the West Indies Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 32 matches. They currently have 7500 points and a rating of 234.

Australia Vs. West Indies Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the T20 World Cups, Australia has a 55.17 win percentage. In contrast, West Indies has a 58.33 win percentage. As per this parameter, West Indies is the favorite to win the 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia Vs.

West Indies, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, Australia was the semifinalist in 2007 and 2012. In contrast, West Indies was the World Champion in 2012 and 2016 and semifinalist in 2009 and 2014. However, there are no chances for West Indies now to qualify for the semifinals. Besides, Australia can now qualify for the semifinals only if they win today, and their NRR remains greater than South Africa if it wins their next match against England.

Besides all, Australia is the favorite to win the 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia Vs. West Indies Position in Group 1 Points Table

Australia is currently at the 2nd position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played four matches before, winning against South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh and losing against England. They currently have 6 points and a Net Run Rate of +1.031. If Australia loses this match, it will have fewer hopes to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1 if South Africa wins the upcoming match against England or loses it while having a higher NRR.

West Indies is currently at the 5th position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They played four matches before, winning against Bangladesh and losing against England, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. They currently have two points and a Net Run Rate of -1.558. If West Indies wins this match, it will have a better position before returning home as it is their last match in this tournament.

T20 WC 2021 Match 38 Australia Vs. West Indies Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Australia and West Indies.

Playing 11 of Australia

The playing 11 of Australia in T20 World Cup 2021 38th match will be among the following players.

Aaron Finch (Captain)

Ashton Agar

Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain)

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Inglis (Wicket Keeper)

Mitchell Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Kane Richardson

Steve Smith

Mitchell Starc

Marcus Stoinis

Mitchell Swepson

Matthew Wade (Wicket Keeper)

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Dan Christian

Daniel Sams

Nathan Ellis

Playing 11 of West Indies

Playing 11 of West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2021 38th match will be the following players.

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Nicholas Pooran (Vice-Captain) (Wicketkeeper)

Fabian Allen

Dwayne Bravo

Roston Chase

Andre Fletcher (Wicketkeeper)

Chris Gayle

Shimron Hetmyer

Evin Lewis

Obed McCoy

Lendl Simmons

Ravi Rampaul

Andre Russell

Oshane Thomas

Hayden Walsh jr

Darren Bravo

Sheldon Cottrell

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Australia Vs. West Indies Match?

As per the ICC T20 World Rankings, position in Group 1, Australia is the favorite team to win the 38th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In contrast, as per the head-to-head history, win percentage in T20 World Cups, and performance in past T20 World Cups, West Indies is the favorite team to win the 38th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Fans are hoping both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for Australia. We predict Australia will have more chances to win the 38th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Australia and West Indies.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 38 Australia Vs. West Indies Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38 Australia Vs. West Indies. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.