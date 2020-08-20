UrduPoint.com
Australia White-ball Skipper Finch Eyes Finale At 2023 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

Australia white-ball skipper Finch eyes finale at 2023 World Cup

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch says the coronavirus shutdown has helped crystallise a decision to retire after the 2023 World Cup in India.

The 33-year-old, who captains the one-day and Twenty20 sides, said he had emerged from the near six-month hiatus refreshed and convinced he still has three more years at the top.

"My end date at this stage is the World Cup final of the 2023 World Cup in India. That's my goal and I'm sticking to it," he told Melbourne radio station SEN Wednesday.

"That's what I had my mind set on a fair way out but I think this period has just confirmed it. That will see me through to (age) 36, obviously with form and injury permitting.

" Finch has not played since the pandemic brought Australian cricket to a halt in March, but he will pad up again on the tour of England. Australia leave on Sunday for six matches -- three one-day and three Twenty20 internationals.

The opener said the enforced break had given him time to take stock.

"I think for athletes, especially ones that are travelling non-stop and playing 10 or 11 months of the year, it's been that mental freshen-up that people needed that haven't had the opportunity to do so," he said.

"If I thought that I was going to be pushing it to get to that date (2023), this break has definitely confirmed that I'll be ready to go right through to that period."

