UrduPoint.com

Australia Win Crucial Toss And Bowl First In T20 World Cup Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 59 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 07:20 PM

Australia win crucial toss and bowl first in T20 World Cup final

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the Twenty20 World Cup final on Sunday.

Teams bowling first have won 11 of 12 matches at the Dubai International Stadium in the tournament.

Both the teams are bidding for their maiden title in the tournament with Australia unchanged from their semi-final win over Pakistan.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand have one forced change with Tim Seifert taking over the wicketkeeping duties after Devon Conway broke his hand and was ruled out.

"Looks a little bit dry but I don't think it will change. It might skid with the new ball," Finch said at the toss.

Australia beat Pakistan in a tense semi-final when they chased 177.

"The way we hung in the contest and take it deep was crucial for us," said Finch.

He lauded Adam Zampa's contribution with the leg-spinner taking 12 wickets in seven matches, saying the bowler has been "superb" in the shortest format.

Australia beat New Zealand in the 2015 50-over World Cup final but Finch insists old records don't matter.

"It is a new format, a new team and our record over New Zealand doesn't matter at all," said Finch.

Williamson admitted they would have fielded as well "We would have fielded.

It looks like a reasonable wicket and who knows about the dew," said Williamson who is eyeing his second global trophy with New Zealand after being crowned Test champions in June.

"Just trying to get a competitive total," he added.

Australian opener David Warner highlighted the importance of powerplay - first six overs in T20 cricket when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle.

"For myself, it is about delivering every time I can. I look to put the team in a good position," said Warner, who has scored 236 runs including two half-centuries at this World Cup.

"I don't think too much about getting off to a fast start here. The trend here in the powerplay is not high scoring and it is about minimising damage." Teams Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Australia Dubai David Conway Mitchell Circle Mitchell Santner Adam Zampa Marais Erasmus Richard Kettleborough Ranjan Madugalle June Sunday 2015 National University TV All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of External A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of External Affairs of India

1 hour ago
 National Centre of Meteorology records 6.2 magnitu ..

National Centre of Meteorology records 6.2 magnitude earthquake in southern Iran

1 hour ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes Interna ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes International Forum on Diplomatic Tra ..

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020, a key global platform for reinforcing i ..

Expo 2020, a key global platform for reinforcing international cooperation, dial ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.