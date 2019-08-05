Australia win first Ashes Test against England by 251 runs

Australia beat England by 251 runs to win the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Monday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Australia beat England by 251 runs to win the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Monday.

England, set an imposing target of 398 to win, collapsed to 97-7 in the post-lunch session on the fifth and final day before being bowled out for 146.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 6-49 and fast bowler Pat Cummins 4-32 as Australia enjoyed their first win in all formats at Edgbaston since 2001 -- the last time they won an Ashes series in England.

Defeat for the home side ended their run of 11 successive international wins at their Birmingham 'fortress'.

The match was a personal triumph for Australia's Steve Smith, who in his first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, scored 144 and 142.

In the process the star batsman became just the fifth Australian to score two hundreds in an Ashes Test.

His first-innings century helped guide Ashes-holders Australia to 284 after they had collapsed to 122-8.