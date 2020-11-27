UrduPoint.com
Australia Win Toss And Bat In 1st India ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

Australia win toss and bat in 1st India ODI

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Australia won the toss and chose to bat in the first of three one-day internationals against India at a hot Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Steve Smith comes into the Australia line-up for injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and will bat at number three, while Mayank Agarwal will open the India innings with Shikhar Dhawan after Rohit Sharma injured his hamstring last month.

"It's great to have cricket back in Australia and to play in front of crowds will be nice," Australia captain Aaron Finch said.

More Stories From Sports

