Australia Win Toss And Bowl In First India ODI

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening one-day international against India in Mumbai on Tuesday

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening one-day international against India in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The tourists are playing two spinners, with Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa both making the cut while paceman Josh Hazlewood misses out.

Finch said his team, who won their last ODI series in India 3-2, is confident of a good showing in their first 50-over outing since last year's World Cup.

"Looks like a good wicket, and hopefully we'll chase well," Finch said, at the toss to open the three-game series.

"The feeling is good. We haven't played (ODIs) since that World Cup semi-final (against England). We had a great time last time and hopefully we can continue that." India are playing all three of their opening batsmen in Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, who is expected to bat at number three.

Skipper Virat Kohli said the youngsters in the team are "excited" to take on the Australia challenge.

"We're ready to do things that are not in our comfort zone," Kohli, whose team is known to be a good chasing side, said on batting first.

"At home (in 2019), nobody has challenged us as much (as Australia). Against them, we have to be on the top of our game, because quality sides will challenge you everywhere. The youngsters are really excited." Teams India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

