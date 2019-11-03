UrduPoint.com
Australia Win Toss And Bowls In First Pakistan T20

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Sydney, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of three Twenty20s against top-ranked Pakistan in Sydney on Sunday.

Australia are in form and fresh from a 3-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka, in contrast to Pakistan who were embarrassed by a second-string Sri Lanka at home across three matches last month.

That debacle cost Sarfaraz Ahmed his job as captain and a place in the squad, while experienced campaigners Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were also axed in the shorter format.

The world's number one ranked T20 batsman Babar Azam is captaining the team as he tries to re-build for the World Cup next year.

Of note, 37-year-old seamer Mohammad Irfan features for the first time in more than three years.

Australia kept the same side that beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Friday.

"With a little bit of weather around we want to hopefully get some early wickets," said skipper Aaron Finch, as the first raindrops of the day started to fall.

"They've got a really well-rounded side," he added of Pakistan.

After Sydney, the series moves to Canberra on Tuesday before a final game in Perth before the sides face each other in two Tests.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS and Paul Wilson (AUS)tv Umpire: Shawn Craig (AUS)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).

