Australia Win Toss, Bat In Third Test Against South Africa

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Sydney, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat in the third Test against South Africa at the Sydney cricket Ground Wednesday.

Australia went for an extra spinner with left-armer Ashton Agar, and Matthew Renshaw coming in to bolster the batting, squeezing out in-form paceman Scott Boland.

Josh Hazlewood returns to share the new ball with Cummins in the absence of injured pair Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc.

"It looks like a traditional SCG wicket and we think it might turn a bit and probably be at its best on day one," Cummins said on his reasons for batting first.

South African number three Theunis de Bruyn has returned home early for family reasons and his place in the team will be taken by Heinrich Klaasen.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar also went for a second spinner, with Simon Harmer coming in for paceman Lungi Ngidi.

"I would have also batted, it looks a very good wicket and a bit dry so hence both team have gone for an extra spinner," Elgar said.

Apart from the pursuit of a series clean sweep, Australia will be looking to lock in a place in the ICC World Test Championship final in London in June with the Proteas still having an outside chance. But they must first cause an upset in Sydney.

The Australians have already wrapped up the three-match series, after hammering the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs in Melbourne following a six-wicket rout in the opener at Brisbane inside two days.

Showers are forecast later on the opening day.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).

