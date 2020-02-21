UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Win Toss, Bowl In Opening T20 World Cup Clash With India

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:34 PM

Australia win toss, bowl in opening T20 World Cup clash with India

Defending champions Australia won the toss and decided to bowl in the opening game of the women's Twenty20 World Cup at the Sydney Showgrounds on Friday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Defending champions Australia won the toss and decided to bowl in the opening game of the women's Twenty20 World Cup at the Sydney Showgrounds on Friday.

It is the first international at the venue and skipper Meg Lanning said they were not sure about the conditions "so we're going to have a bowl first and see what happens".

"It's been a long day, that's for sure, but we're all really looking forward to it," she added.

It has been far from a perfect build-up for the hosts, the number one ranked T20 side who have won four of the six World Cups staged so far.

They lost to England and India during a tri-series that they ultimately won this month, and had young pace spearhead Tayla Vlaeminck ruled out of the tournament with a foot injury on Thursday.

Off-spinner Molly Strano was called up as her replacement and thrust straight into the side.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted: "I definitely wanted to bowl, but the toss is not in your hands so we just want to play good cricket." "We are playing three spinners," she added.

The World Cup, featuring 10 teams split into two groups, will culminate in the final at Melbourne on March 8.

Australia: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (capt), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad Umpires: Jacqueline Williams (WIS), Shaun George (RSA)tv umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World Australia Young Melbourne Sydney Split George Chris Broad March Women TV All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

MoHAP trains students on advanced course of cardio ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan has come out crisis, says Prime Minister ..

11 minutes ago

Adviser to PM on Finance thanks China on support i ..

16 minutes ago

Administration holds walk to mark Kashmir solidari ..

16 minutes ago

Plane lands with Canadians evacuated from Japan vi ..

16 minutes ago

Senate Special Committee on child protection held

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.