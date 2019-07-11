UrduPoint.com
Australia Win Toss, Choose To Bat First Against England

Australia win toss, choose to bat first against England

Australia have never lost any of their seven previous World Cup semi-finals

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) Australia has won the toss against England in the World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston today.

Australia has chosen to bat first against England.

Australia has chosen to bat first against England.

Australia will play England in a "blockbuster" World Cup semi-final after the holders suffered a dramatic 10-run defeat against South Africa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Had Australia won, they would have faced fourth-placed New Zealand in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

But instead they will play resurgent hosts England in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Australia have never lost any of their seven previous World Cup semi-finals - although they did tie with South Africa at Edgbaston 20 years ago before advancing into the final thanks to their superior net run-rate from the preceding 'Super Six' stage.

England had won 10 of their last 11 ODIs against Australia prior to the World Cup.

