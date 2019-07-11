Australia win toss, choose to bat first against England

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) Australia has won the toss against England in the World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston today.

Australia has chosen to bat first against England.

Australia will play England in a "blockbuster" World Cup semi-final after the holders suffered a dramatic 10-run defeat against South Africa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Had Australia won, they would have faced fourth-placed New Zealand in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

But instead they will play resurgent hosts England in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Australia have never lost any of their seven previous World Cup semi-finals - although they did tie with South Africa at Edgbaston 20 years ago before advancing into the final thanks to their superior net run-rate from the preceding 'Super Six' stage.

England had won 10 of their last 11 ODIs against Australia prior to the World Cup.