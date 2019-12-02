Australia wins Test series against Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Nathan Lyon showed remarkable performance during the test series with 5-69.

Adelaide: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 02, 2019) Australia swept test series against Pakistan by defeating it in the second test match at Adelaide Oval here on Monday.

Australia defeated Pakistan an innings and 48 runs in the second Test match by sweeping two-Test series 2-0. After the dinner break, Pakistan lost their two wickets for 239 in their second innings. Pakistan were 229 for eight — still needing to score another 58 to make the hosts bat again after the dinner break at Adelaide. The fourth day of Pakistan started on 39 for three and Masood was not out with 14 runs and Shafiq was there with eight after they were bowled out for 302 in their first innings.

Pakistan surrendered before Australia due to weakness in batting. The first Test won by Australia was played at Brisbane.

Surprisingly first-innings century-maker Yasir Shah could not repeat the heroics and was Lyon's next victim, out lbw for 13 after a review. Shaheen Afridi was caught at mid-off by Hafzlewood that caused heavy loss on Pakistan after defeat at Brisbane.

Pakistan have been defeated in 14 consecutive Tests on Australian shores.

Nathan Lyon grabbed five wickets to push Australia to victory on day four of the one-sided match. The tourists were all bowled out for just 239 runs in their second innings, after hosts yesterday’s clever decision of enforcing follow-on. Mohammad Rizwan could grab only 45 runs with four boundaries and failed to make his fifty when was bowled by Hazlewood. Mohammad Abbas was run out by Pat Cummins at the crease when he was at one score.

Denied a wicket despite some good spells in Pakistan’s first innings of 302, Lyon smashed through their defences on a docile pitch, removing Shaan Masood and Asad Shafiq before tea after both scored half-centuries.

He returned to break a stubborn 47-run partnership between number six Iftikhar Ahmed and wicketkeeper Rizwan, with Marnus Labuschagne finally catching a nick at short leg after grassing three earlier chances in the day-night test. With Iftikhar, Pakistan’s last specialist batsman gone, the writing was on the wall for the tourists.

