UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Women's Footballers Qualify For Tokyo 2020

Muhammad Rameez 32 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Australia women's footballers qualify for Tokyo 2020

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia women's football team qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a 2-1 win in Vietnam Wednesday, in a second leg playoff held behind closed doors because of coronavirus concerns.

The Matildas thrashed Vietnam 5-0 in the first leg last week at home and two first half goals gave them an aggregate 7-1 win.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr scored the opener at the Cam Pha stadium in northern Quang Ninh province, before providing an assist to Everton winger Hayley Raso for the second.

The Matildas failed to extend the lead after Vietnam's goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh saved a penalty kick by Chloe Logarzo.

The home side's captain Huynh Nhu notched a consolidation goal in the 55th minute after she exploited a mistake from Australian defender Clare Polkinghorne.

A power outage interrupted the match for around 10 minutes just after play began.

Vietnam's Football Federation last week decided to hold the game without any fans present because of "the complicated development of COVID-19 outbreak." Concerns over the new coronavirus have led the one remaining women's football Olympics play-off between China and South Korea to be postponed until June 4 and 9.

Vietnam suspended all sporting competitions in the country in February to protect against the spread of the virus.

All games in the second round of Vietnam's top football division V.League 1, to be held from March 13 to 15, will be played behind closed doors.

Related Topics

Football Australia China Clare Tokyo Lead Cam Pha South Korea Vietnam February March June Women 2020 Olympics All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi #Tayyarhain for crucial HBL PSL 2020 fixtu ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Government launches &#039;Digital Month& ..

1 hour ago

PM orders probe into corruption incident at Lahore ..

2 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo helps upliftPakistan’strade an ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy to facilitate return of Emirati citize ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses investment cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.