Australian All-rounder Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of The First ODI Against Pakistan

Published March 28, 2022 | 07:06 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the first ODI against Pakistan with a hip flexor injury following scans here on Monday.

The first match of the three one day internationals will be played on Tuesday, March 29.

Marsh injured his left hip during fielding drills on Sunday.

Scans confirmed the injury was a low-grade hip flexor strain. Marsh will be managed clinically with a view to potentially returning to play later in the series.

Australia will also be without wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis who this morning tested positive for Covid-19. Inglis will isolate for five days before returning to the squad.

The remainder of the squad returned negative results following routine daily testing.

