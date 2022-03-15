UrduPoint.com

Australian Athletes' Demand For Mental Health Support Surges

An unprecedented number of Australian athletes, their coaches and other sports-related staff are seeking support for their mental health, according to a report released on Tuesday

The report from the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) noted that referrals for its Mental Health Referral Network (MHRN), which consists of more than 60 psychologists and health clinicians, soared from 264 in 2020 to 444 last year.

Sports authorities noted that the 68 percent surge in demand for the MHRN coincided with a turbulent year for many elite athletes who had to train for the Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing while being hampered by restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AIS research among the nation's 2,500 high-performance athletes showed one in three were dealing with mental health or wellbeing concerns.

AIS Acting CEO Matti Clements said there were many reasons people sought mental health support including for their "relationships, transition in and out of sport, training, anxiety, sleep, nutrition and just general wellbeing".

"The pleasing thing for the AIS is that people in sport are more aware of the support available and are more willing to reach out for it," Clements said, adding that "we want to encourage more coaches and past athletes to seek this support." As part of its commitment to help athletes, the AIS will conduct its "Mental Health Audit" in May, a survey held every two years to help guide future services and support.

"Some people may think 'this doesn't apply to me; I'm not impacted by mental health or wellbeing issues right now'," Clements said. "But every person's participation is important.""The more views we get from people across elite sport, the better we can provide for everyone's needs."

