Australian basketball star Andrew Bogut announces retirement from basketball

SYDNEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Australian basketball great Andrew Bogut announced his retirement from professional basketball after a 15-year splendid career.

The 36-year-old former NBA championship title winner revealed the decision on his own podcast Tuesday.

"The decision hasn't been an easy one, But I think it's the right decision. I'll be retiring from professional basketball, effective immediately," Bogut said.

Having represented the Boomers at three Olympics, Bogut said he initially planned to retire after the Tokyo Olympics, however, severe back and ankle injuries forced him to call time earlier.

"I was hoping to get to 2020 and call it a day after that and that would've been my fourth Olympics and selfishly that would've been a great accolade to have four Olympics under your belt, but it's just not meant to be," he said.

"I can't physically and mentally get to 2021 with the way the body has been. The last two years have been a challenge for me, just to get out of bed in the morning some days, let alone go to a training session or a game."Bogut, the No. 1 draft pick in the 2005 NBA draft, started his career with the Milwaukee Bucks and won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.

He spent 13 seasons in the United States and returned home in 2018 to play for the Sydney Kings in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL), where he was named the league's MVP in 2019.