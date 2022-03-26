UrduPoint.com

Australian Batsman Steve Smith To Miss ODI Series And T20 Match Due To Injured Elbow

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 26, 2022 | 12:48 AM

Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series and T20 match due to injured elbow

Australia batter Steve Smith will miss the white ball component of the Qantas Tour of Pakistan to manage discomfort in his left elbow

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Australia batter Steve Smith will miss the white ball component of the Qantas Tour of Pakistan to manage discomfort in his left elbow.

Smith experienced some discomfort during the three-match Test series and, with a full schedule of international cricket over the coming 18 months, it was felt prudent to prioritise recovery and treatment at this time.

He will be replaced by Queensland leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson in the squad to contest three One-Day Internationals (29 and 31 March and 2 April) and a T20 International (5 April), with all matches taking place in Lahore.

Cricket Australia's Head of sports Science and Sports Medicine, Alex Kountouris, said : "Steve has been experiencing some minor discomfort in his left elbow during the latter stages of the Test series in Pakistan and, given he had an injury with the same elbow last year, we felt it important to manage this proactively.

"Withdrawing him from the white ball matches means Steve will have the necessary time to rehabilitate his elbow to ensure his continuing availability and performance for Australia." Chair of Selectors George Bailey said : "With the significant amount of cricket to come over the next 18 months, and the fact he has had an issue with the same elbow previously, it is appropriate for Steve to return home at the end of the Test series in Pakistan.

"We have opted not to name a replacement batter as we feel we have options within the existing squad, and Steve's absence offers up additional opportunities to players within the group.

"We are excited because with a T20 World Cup later this year and a 50-over Cricket World Cup in Asia next year, these four matches against a quality Pakistan team are a great chance for players to stake their claims for places in those tournaments.

"We have decided to include Mitchell Swepson in the white ball squad because it will offer us additional options in the bowling department on surfaces that may well assist spinners.

"Mitchell was part of our Twenty20 International squads in both the West Indies and Bangladesh last year, as well as at the T20 World Cup, and having been in Pakistan for the past month he is familiar with conditions. We know if called upon he will do an excellent job." Steve Smith said: "It's disappointing to miss these matches against Pakistan but after chatting with the medical staff I can see the need to take a break at this time.

"I do not regard this as a major issue but by staying on top of things now, we can ensure that it doesn't become something more significant further down the line."Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore T20 World Australia Sports Bangladesh Job George Same Mitchell Travis Head Adam Zampa March April May All From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

2 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose s ..

Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose sources of illegal accounts bef ..

2 minutes ago
 US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barre ..

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - ..

31 minutes ago
 Job festival held at Government College of Technol ..

Job festival held at Government College of Technology Samanabad

31 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes she ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sheep, goat show

31 minutes ago
 Ministers discuss no confidence motion with MQM de ..

Ministers discuss no confidence motion with MQM delegation

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>