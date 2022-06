ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Australian blind batter Stephen Nero has hammered the first triple century in Blind ODI cricket.

He has broken, Pakistani Masood Jan's individual record of 262 runs.

In the first ODI match against New Zealand, Australian batsman Stephen Nero set a new record by scoring 309 individual runs.

"A TRIPLE century! Steffan Nero finishes 309* (140) in Australia's first blind cricket team ODI against New Zealand," Cricket Australia said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Previously, Pakistan's Masood Jan set a world record in 1998 when he scored 262 against South Africa.