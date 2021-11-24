UrduPoint.com

Australian Bowling Coach Cooley Back With England Ahead Of Ashes

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:18 PM

Australian bowling coach Cooley back with England ahead of Ashes

England have appointed Troy Cooley as a consultant pace bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Ashes series

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :England have appointed Troy Cooley as a consultant pace bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Ashes series.

The England and Wales cricket board announced Wednesday that the 55-year-old Australian will aid the tourists' quicks in Brisbane under the direction of elite pace bowling coach Jon Lewis.

He will then assist the seamers in England's second-string Lions squad when they face Australia A in a four-day match that starts on December 9.

Cooley was England's bowling coach during their 2005 Ashes series success and subsequently took up a similar role with Australia.

He joined the England and Lions players during the three-day intra-squad warm-up match that started in Brisbane on Tuesday.

ECB performance director Mo Bobat said in a statement: "It's great to have someone with Troy's expertise and experience supporting our Ashes prep and also working closely with our Lions pace bowlers.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Brisbane Wales December Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Can't take India lightly in home conditions, says ..

Can't take India lightly in home conditions, says Williamson

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs constituting committee to tac ..

Commissioner directs constituting committee to tackle air pollution issues

5 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz says ex-CJP’s leaked audio is a cha ..

Maryam Nawaz says ex-CJP’s leaked audio is a charge sheet against him

31 minutes ago
 Int'l commemoration conference on Iqbal Starts at ..

Int'l commemoration conference on Iqbal Starts at NUML

5 minutes ago
 NAB holds essay competition on corruption

NAB holds essay competition on corruption

7 minutes ago
 Robbers kill dealer in faisalabad

Robbers kill dealer in faisalabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.