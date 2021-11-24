Australian bowling coach Cooley back with England ahead of Ashes

England have appointed Troy Cooley as a consultant pace bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Ashes series

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :England have appointed Troy Cooley as a consultant pace bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Ashes series.

The England and Wales cricket board announced Wednesday that the 55-year-old Australian will aid the tourists' quicks in Brisbane under the direction of elite pace bowling coach Jon Lewis.

He will then assist the seamers in England's second-string Lions squad when they face Australia A in a four-day match that starts on December 9.

Cooley was England's bowling coach during their 2005 Ashes series success and subsequently took up a similar role with Australia.

He joined the England and Lions players during the three-day intra-squad warm-up match that started in Brisbane on Tuesday.

ECB performance director Mo Bobat said in a statement: "It's great to have someone with Troy's expertise and experience supporting our Ashes prep and also working closely with our Lions pace bowlers.