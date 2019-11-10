UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Boxer Ritchie Dies In Sparring Accident

Muhammad Rameez 20 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:10 AM

Australian boxer Ritchie dies in sparring accident

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Australia's boxing community was in shock Sunday after middleweight Dwight Ritchie collapsed and died aged just 27, reportedly while sparring.

Sydney's Daily Telegraph said he took a body shot on Saturday, walked back to his corner and collapsed. He could not be revived.

It said he was sparring in Melbourne with Michael Zerefa, who is preparing for a rematch with Jeff Horn, a former WBO welterweight champion.

Ritchie's promoter Jake Ellis confirmed the news on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness and shock to announce that the fighting cowboy Dwight Ritchie sadly passed away today doing what he loved," he said.

"As Dwight's promoter and friend it's unbearable to accept the tragic news that's just surfaced." Richie, nicknamed "The Fighting Cowboy", held a 19-2 record.

He last fought in August, losing to Tim Tszyu by a unanimous decision for the IBF Australasian super welterweight title.

"I am truly saddened by the passing of Dwight Richie," Tszyu said on Instagram.

"Only fighters understand the bond shared between them, especially those who shared a ring together. Rest In Peace to a true champion." Ritchie's death comes less than a month after American boxer Patrick Day died after suffering a serious brain injury during his knockout defeat to Charles Conwell in Chicago.

He was the third boxer to die from injuries sustained in the ring this year.

Argentina's Hugo Santillan died in July following a bout in San Nicolas, just north of Buenos Aires. His death came just two days after Russian fighter Maxim Dadashev died from brain injuries sustained in a fight in Maryland.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Died San Nicolas Buenos Aires Melbourne Chicago July August Sunday From Boxing Boxer Instagram Sad

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid praises participants of Arab R ..

8 hours ago

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Fir ..

9 hours ago

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

9 hours ago

Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Ras ..

9 hours ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 735 cases

9 hours ago

Moscow Says to Shield Cooperation With Iran From ' ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.