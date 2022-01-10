UrduPoint.com

Australian Court Rules Djokovic Can Remain The Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 12:13 PM

Australian court rules Djokovic can remain the country

The judge remarks that if Djokovic had been deported, he would not have been allowed back for the next 3 years.  

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2022) An Australian Court on Monday ruled that Novak Djokovic can remain in Australia.

Judge Anthony Kelly also confirmed that if Djokovic had been deported, he would not have been allowed back for the next 3 years.

The judge also made it clear that he wanted to be informed if the legal process was to drag on.

During the proceedings, Christopher Tran, the Federal government's barrister, said the government would comply with the decision -- but that the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs would consider "whether to exercise a personal power of cancelation.

"

He said, “I have completely dealt with the relief sought in this proceeding and this proceeding is over,”. He also said: “It is going to be extraordinarily difficult for anybody else between now and next Monday, putting it in my terms, to get up to speed (if there is another application),”.

He also said that now if he is to be called on short notice to deal with another interim injunction to address conduct by another minister or threatened conduct including by a delegate, his view was that a model litigant even in a proceeding which was not yet on foot, this court was fully entitled to be informed."

