Australian Cricket Legend Advise Pak Team To Be Patient During Tour Of Down Under

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Australian cricket legend Davised Boon has advised the Pakistan team to be patient when they tour Down Under later this year for the World Test Championship fixtures.

"The grounds (in Australia) are a lot bigger and the guys have to adapt to that. The pitches are obviously different. I won't say they are the same all over Australia as they all have their own little nuances and characteristics, the biggest one the guys have to come to grip will be bounce and pace. It is obviously a lot pacier and bouncy here as compared to subcontinent", he said here in the information made available by the Pakistan Cricket board.

David Boon is refereeing in the ongoing limited overs series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka said. "It is important for them to be patient.

Shouldn't give away too many secrets and have the confidence to play their own game and adapt to the conditions." On his return to the country where he also visited as a player in 1987, 1988 and 1992, Boon said, "It is good to be back. There have been a lot of unfortunate issues, which have been out of control of many people, here in the last ten years or so.

Playing cricket back in Pakistan is only good for the game, and good for the people of Pakistan who follow cricket".

David Boon, who played 107 Tests and 181 ODIs for Australia from 1984 to 1996, said "It is even more important for young kids to be able to see players from their and other countries play the game here. They get that vision that moving forward they want to play the game themselves.

More Stories From Sports

