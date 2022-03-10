Australian cricket officials participate in training for blind women

Australia's Deputy High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen sees the National Blind Women Cricket Championship and training camp as an opportunity for visual impairment players to show off their skill and ability

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Australia's Deputy High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen sees the National Blind Women Cricket Championship and training camp as an opportunity for visual impairment players to show off their skill and ability.

The Blind Women Cricket Championship was part of Australian High Commission's celebrations around International Women's Day. Its final was scheduled on Sunday at National Cricket Ground F-7, Islamabad.

The officials also gifted Australian Cricket Team's kits to the participants of the tournament and played with women and girls at the training camp.

CEO of Cricket Australia Nick Hockley and the CEO of the Australian Cricketers Association, Todd Greenberg also joined Joanne Frederiksen and Chairman of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Sultan Shah in the training camp and championship for women and girls with visual impairment.

The participants, who were selected from across Pakistan, would get a chance to become part of Pakistan's National Blind Women Team based on their performance.

Joanne Frederiksen said, "In sponsoring this cricket clinic, we hope it has given these women and girls the opportunity to enjoy playing one of Pakistan's most popular sports and to show off their skill and ability.

This can help reduce gender stereotypes and negative perceptions associated with women with disabilities."CEO of Cricket Australia Nick Hockley said, "Cricket is a sport for everyone. It helps with confidence. It breaks down stereotypes and it's a great way for confidence. A great credit to Pakistan Blind Cricket Council for the leading work they do. To see young girls from all around the country here for a weeklong clinic is incredible. You only need to look at the smiles on the faces and friendships to see the positive impact this is having."CEO of the Australian Cricketers Association, Todd Greenberg said, "I'd like to see these girls promoted more and I'd like to see our governments continue to support them. The more the girls can play, the more they can experience and grow. We're going to continue to put more funding and support to showcase these types of programs to the broader community."