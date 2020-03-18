UrduPoint.com
Australian Cricketers May Withdraw From IPL 2020 Due To Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:50 PM

Australian cricketers may withdraw from IPL 2020 due to Coronavirus

The Australian players who have signed agreement with various Indian franchises are deliberating on options for their safety from novel Coronavirus.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2020) Australian cricketers were deliberating to withdraw from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 amid fears of Coronavirus, the reports said here on Wednesday.

Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner and other Australian cricketers were concerned about their visit to IPL 2020 amid fears of Coronavirus. According to Australian media reports, the Aussie players were thinking to withdraw from IPL.

Glenn Maxwell and 16 other Australian cricketers had signed agreement with Indian franchises for upcoming IPL.

“The concerns about safety and protection have led the cricketer to review their decision of taking part in Indian Premier League, 2020,” said the local tv reports.

Last week, the Indian authorities suspended IPL 2020 till April 15 over fears of Coronavirus.

The whole world is fighting against novel Coronavirus as cities have been locked down, flights have been suspended, people have been confined to their homes and travel bans have been imposed by many countries in fight against the virus. As many as 8,000 people died of Coronavirus and approximately the tally of the infected persons reached to 200,000 in different parts of the world.

