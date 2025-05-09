Open Menu

Australian Cricketers To Seek Exit From IPL Amid Pakistan-India Tensions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2025 | 07:04 PM

Australian cricketers to seek exit from IPL amid Pakistan-India tensions

Cricketers look to return either to Dubai or their home country within next 24 to 48 hours

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2025) Escalating tensions between India and Pakistan have started to impact the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), with several Australian cricketers now actively seeking flights out of India due to growing security concerns.

The reports from Australian media said that the players are looking to return either to Dubai or their home country within the next 24 to 48 hours. Some are expected to fly out as early as Saturday, and depended on flight availability and logistical arrangements.

The anxiety among players reportedly intensified following the conclusion of a recent match in Dharamshala, where Australian team members expressed unease over the developing situation in the region. The IPL currently features 15 Australian players, including high-profile Names such as Pat Cummins, who are now reassessing their continued participation in the tournament.

In addition to the players, cricket legends Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer—both involved as coaches in the IPL—are also believed to be closely monitoring the situation.

The political climate in South Asia has taken a sharp turn, with rising rhetoric and incidents along the Pakistan-India border.

As a result, the security concerns are now casting a shadow over the IPL, one of the world’s most prominent cricket leagues. There is increasing speculation that the tournament may face delays or even a suspension if the crisis escalates further.

The IPL organizers have not yet issued an official statement regarding possible changes to the tournament’s schedule or safety protocols for foreign players but behind-the-scenes discussions are reportedly underway.

