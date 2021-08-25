UrduPoint.com

Australian Cyclist Greco Wins First Gold Of Tokyo Paralympics With World Record

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:09 PM

Australian cyclist Paige Greco claimed the first gold of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after winning the women's track cycling C1-3 3,000m individual pursuit event here on Wednesday

Greco covered the 3,000m distance in 3 minutes and 50.815 seconds in the final at the Izu Velodrome in Izu of Shizuoka, refreshing the previous C3 class world record of 3:52.283 she created just hours ago in the qualification.

China's Wang Xiaomei claimed the silver in 3:54.975, while German cyclist Denise Schindler bagged the bronze in 3:55.120.

