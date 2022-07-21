UrduPoint.com

Australian Expert Evaluates Pindi Stadium's Pitch Conditions

Muhammad Rameez Published July 21, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Australian pitch expert, Damien Hough Thursday visited Pindi cricket Stadium Rawalpindi to evaluate the conditions of pitches.

Hough, who is the head curator of Adelaide Oval, also lectured local curators and coaches on pitch preparation.

He is scheduled to inspect the pitches and outfield of National Stadium Karachi on Friday.

Earlier, the Australian pitch expert also reviewed the pitches and outfield of Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

/932

