Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson ruled out of Pakistan tour

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Australia cricket team suffered a blow when their fast bowler Kane Richardson was ruled out of Pakistan's tour due to a hamstring injury.

The experienced Richardson aggravated a hamstring injury during training in Melbourne ahead of the team's departure to Lahore.

Richardson will be replaced by New South Wales left-armer Ben Dwarshuis, said the spokesman of the Australia cricket team here on Thursday.